Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Michael Jackson Special

ABC landed the top spot in Thursday prime ratings, as the special The Last Days of Michael Jackson led the net to a 0.9 rating in viewers 18-49 and a 4 share. That topped the 0.7/3 that both CBS and NBC posted.

The Michael Jackson special did a 0.9 and What Would You Do? rated a 0.8 at 10 p.m., up 33% from its premiere.

CBS had repeats throughout prime.

NBC celebrated Red Nose Day. The network had both Celebrity Ninja Warrior and Hollywood Game Night at 0.8, then the Red Nose Day special at 0.5.

Fox did a 0.5/2, with the special Terrence Howard’s Fright Club at 0.5 and the Showtime at the Apollo finale at a flat 0.6.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.4/2.

The CW was at 0.2/1 with repeats.