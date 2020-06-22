Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With John Bolton Interview

ABC had the top score in Sunday prime, with a John Bolton interview pacing the net to a 0.5 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. CBS and NBC were runners-up at 0.3/2.

It wasn’t much of a night for broadcast ratings, the networks airing lots of reruns.

ABC had a Celebrity Family Feud rerun and a John Legend special, A Bigger Love Father’s Day, got a 0.4. The Room Where It Happened, which saw Martha Raddatz interview former national security advisor Bolton about his book about working in the White House, did a 0.7. A Match Game rerun followed.

CBS had 60 Minutes down 14% to 0.6 and two-hour special United We Sing at 0.3 and 0.2. An NCIS: New Orleans repeat followed.

NBC had Hollywood Game Night up 50% to 0.3 and The Titan Games and America’s Got Talent reruns.

Univision scored a 0.2/2. Aqui y Ahora and Sal y Pimienta both were down a tenth at 0.2, with movie Transporter 3 in the middle.

Fox got a 0.2/1 with comedy reruns.

Telemundo posted a 0.1/1. It had movies 47 Ronin and The Code.

The CW did a 0.1/0 with repeats.