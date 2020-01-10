Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With ‘Jeopardy! GOAT’ Special

ABC won Thursday prime easily, as Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time led the net to a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. In a distant second was Fox at 0.7/4.

The Jeopardy! special, featuring Brad Rutter, James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings vying for best ever, and Alex Trebek officiating, got a 2.2, down a tenth from the night before. Two hours of special Truth & Lies Jeffrey Epstein did a 1.1.

Fox had two episodes of Last Man Standing down 11% at 0.8 and Deputy at a flat 0.7.

CBS, NBC and Univision all got a 0.6/3.

CBS had Young Sheldon at a level 1.0 and The Unicorn off 14% at 0.6. Mom shot up 14% to 0.8 and Carol’s Second Act was a flat 0.6. Evil posted a flat 0.5.

On NBC it was Superstore up 17% to 0.7 and The Good Place at a level 0.6. Will & Grace got a 0.5 and Perfect Harmony a 0.4, then Law & Order: SVU a 0.6. The latter three were flat with their last new airings.

Univision had Ringo and Amor Eterno at 0.6, Ringo flat and Amor up a tenth, and El Dragon at 0.5 after last week’s 0.5 and 0.4 double run.

Telemundo rated a 0.3/2. Decisiones posted a 0.2, La Dona a 0.3 and El Senor de los Cielos a 0.4. All three were level with last week.

The CW got a 0.1/0 with Supernatural and Legacies reruns.