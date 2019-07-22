Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Hot ‘Celeb Family Feud’

ABC got the top score in Sunday’s prime ratings, its game shows leading the net to a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share, same as it did last Sunday. In second was CBS at 0.5/3, also same as last week.

ABC led off with an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat, then Celebrity Family Feud grew 29% for a 0.9 and $100,000 Pyramid lost 13% for a 0.7, before To Tell the Truth fell 14% to 0.6.

On CBS, 60 Minutes did a flat 0.5 and Big Brother was up a tenth at 1.1. Instinct scored a 0.3 and The Good Fight a 0.2, those two flat.

NBC got a 0.4/2 and Fox a 0.3/2, both level with last week.

NBC had repeats of Hollywood Game Night, America’s Got Talent and Bring the Funny.

Fox had comedy repeats before What Just Happened With Fred Savage?!? slid 33% to 0.2.

Telemundo also scored a 0.3/2, led by movie Rush Hour 3.

Univision did a 0.2/1 and The CW scored a 0.1/1. Burden of Truth got a level 0.1 on CW and was followed by a Pandora repeat.