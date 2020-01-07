Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Hot ‘Bachelor’ Debut

ABC won Monday’s prime ratings, with the premiere of The Bachelor leading the net to a 1.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 9 share. That topped the 1.1/6 put up by NBC.

The Bachelor took up all of ABC’s prime. It opened at 1.5 last year.

NBC had the premiere of America’s Got Talent: The Champions at 1.3 and the season starter for Manifest at 0.9. The premiere of AGT: The Champions did a 1.8 last winter and Manifest opened at 2.2 in fall 2018. It is season two of Manifest, about how and why the world aged five years for those on Montego Airways flight 828.

CBS got a 0.7/3 and Univision a 0.5/3. Fox had a 0.3/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.

The CW scored a 0.1/1.

CBS had The Neighborhood at 0.9 and Bob Hearts Abishola at 0.8, both flat. All Rise lost 29% for a 0.5 and Bull fell 14% to 0.6.

Univision had Ringo down 17% at 0.5 and the premiere of Amor Eterno at 0.6, before El Dragon got a flat 0.4.

On Fox it was repeats of 9-1-1 and Prodigal Son.

Telemundo had Decisiones at 0.3 and La Dona: Edicion Especial at 0.3. El Senor de los Cielos got a 0.4. All three were up a tenth of a point.

The CW had a Supergirl rerun and special Crisis Aftermath at 0.1.