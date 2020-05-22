Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With ‘Holey Moley’ Return

ABC had the top score in Thursday prime, with the return of Holey Moley leading the Alphabets to a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat the 0.5/3s that CBS, NBC and Univision posted.

ABC had Who Wants to be a Millionaire down 11% to 0.8 and the season two starter for mini-golf show Holey Moley at 0.8, down 20% from last year’s premiere. The season premiere of To Tell the Truth got a 0.7, off a tenth from last season’s opener.

CBS had reruns mixed in with Man With a Plan at 0.6 and Broke at 0.5, both down a tenth.

NBC had special Celebrity Escape Room at 0.8 and two hours of The Red Nose Day special at 0.4 and 0.3, virtually level with last year’s performance.

Univision had Te Doy La Vida at 0.5 and Amor Eterno at 0.6, both flat. Como Tu No Hay 2 slid 17% to 0.5.

Fox and Telemundo both did a 0.3/2. Fox had Celebrity Watch Party at a flat 0.3 and the premiere of Labor of Love, with a single woman who wants to be a mother scoping out potential mates, at 0.2.

On Telemundo it was Cennet at 0.3 and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos at 0.3, both down a tenth, and La Reina del Sur 2 at a level 0.2.

The CW got a 0.1/1. Burden of Truth opened at 0.1, same as its premiere a year ago, and In the Dark got a flat 0.1.