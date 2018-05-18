Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Hearty ‘Grey's'

ABC seized the Thursday ratings title, as solid veteran Grey’s Anatomy led the network to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, and a 5 share. That topped the 1.0/4 put forth by CBS.

The Grey’s Anatomy season finale ticked up 6% to 1.9 before Station 19’s closer grew 11% for a 1.0. The premiere of What Would You Do? was good for a 0.6.

On CBS, comedy repeats occupied 8-9 p.m. before two Life in Pieces did a 1.0 and 0.9, the latter the finale. The previous Life in Pieces rated a 1.0. The SWAT finale climbed 11% for a 1.0.

NBC posted a 0.8/3. An Ellen’s Game of Games repeat led into the American Ninja Warrior All-Stars special at 0.8 from 9 to 11 p.m.

Fox was at 0.6/3, with the Gotham season closer off 14% for a 0.6 and Showtime at the Apollo at a flat 0.6.

The CW rated a 0.5/2, with Supernatural down 17% at 0.5 and Arrow up 25% at 0.5. Both were season finales.

Telemundo rated a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2, same as last week.