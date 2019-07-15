Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Games

ABC got top score in Sunday ratings, its game shows pacing the network to a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. On a night with low ratings across the board, that beat the 0.5/3 that CBS rated.

ABC had an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat, then Celebrity Family Feud off 22% at 0.7, $100,000 Pyramid at 0.8 and To Tell the Truth at 0.7, the latter two level.

CBS had 60 Minutes down 17% at 0.5 and Big Brother at a flat 1.0. Instinct got a 0.3 and The Good Fight a 0.2, both flat with last week.

NBC did a 0.4/2 with repeats of America’s Got Talent, Bring the Funny and New Amsterdam.

Fox, Telemundo and Univision all scored a 0.3/2.

Fox had repeats leading into What Just Happened?!? With Fred Savage up 50% at 0.3.

The CW did a 0.1/1, with Burden of Truth at a flat 0.1 and a repeat of The 100.