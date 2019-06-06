Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Game Three of NBA Finals

ABC won big in Wednesday prime ratings, the NBA finals leading the network to a 3.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 15 share.

Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night got a 1.9 on ABC and NBA Countdown a 2.0. They did a 1.9 and 2.3, respectively, Sunday night before game two. Game three, Raptors versus Warriors, got a 3.7, down a tenth of a point from game two.

Everyone else was playing for scraps. NBC did a 0.7/4, Fox a 0.6/3 and CBS a 0.5/3.

NBC had American Ninja Warrior at 0.9 and The InBetween at 0.5, both down a tenth of a point from last week, when they premiered.

On Fox, MasterChef got a 0.7 and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back a 0.6. Both lost a tenth of a point.

On CBS, The Amazing Race got a 0.8 and NCIS: The Cases They Can’t Forget a 0.4, both shows flat. A SWAT repeat followed.

Telemundo did a 0.5/2, with Betty En NY at 0.5 and La Reina del Sur at 0.6.

Univision got a 0.3/1.

The CW did a 0.2/1 with My Last Days at 0.1 and Jane the Virgin at 0.2. My Last Days was down a tenth and Jane was flat.