Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Game Shows

ABC earned the win in Sunday prime ratings, as its game show lineup set the network up for a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, and a 4 share. Ratings were hardly spectacular across the board. The runner-up, NBC, rated a 0.6/3.

For ABC, it was an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat, then Celebrity Family Feud at 1.1, down 35% from its premiere. The $100,000 Pyramid lost 25% from its premiere for a 0.9 and To Tell the Truth was down 11% from its opener at 0.8.

NBC had Dateline at 0.5 and then two hours of an America’s Got Talent repeat, followed by the third season premiere of Jennifer Lopez cop drama Shades of Blue at 0.6. Last year’s season premiere did a 1.0. Shades of Blue is in its final season.

Fox did a 0.5/3. One Strange Rock grew 25% to 0.5 and was followed by repeated comedies, before a new Ghosted, also up 25% to 0.5.

CBS was at 0.4/2. A 60 Minutes repeat led into a new Instinct down a tenth of a point at 0.4. Reruns of SEAL Team and NCIS followed.

Telemundo scored a 0.3/1 and Univision a 0.2/1.