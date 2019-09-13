Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Dem Debate

ABC won first prize in Thursday prime ratings, with the Democratic debate leading the net to a lofty 1.9 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 10 share. CBS was next at 0.7/4.

ABC had the debate, which featured Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and other Democrat hopefuls for the presidency, across primetime.

CBS had reruns before and after Big Brother went up 10% to 1.1. Last week’s shows were up against football on NBC.

Fox got a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

Fox had an MLB game.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos and El Final Del Paraiso at 0.5s and Preso No. 1 at 0.3, all three up a tenth of a point.

NBC and Univision both had a 0.3/2. NBC had repeats.

Univision aired the debate.

The CW did a 0.1/1. The Outpost went up a tenth to 0.2 and Two Sentence Horror Stories posted a flat 0.1.