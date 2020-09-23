Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With ‘Dancing with the Stars’

ABC had the winning score in Tuesday primetime, Dancing with the Stars setting the pace. ABC rated a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat NBC’s 0.7/5.

Two hours of Dancing with the Stars got a 1.0, down from its 1.3 season premiere. The episode moved from Monday when ABC simulcasted Monday Night Football. Special Time100 got a 0.4.

On NBC, two hours of America’s Got Talent got a 0.8, up a tenth of a point, and Transplant a flat 0.5.

CBS and Univision both notched a 0.4/2. CBS had repeats of NCIS and FBI: Most Wanted, with a new Love Island in the middle, down 20% for a 0.4.

Univision had Medicos and Imperio De Mentiras at 0.4 and Dulce Ambicion at 0.3, all three level.

Fox and Telemundo both scored a 0.3/2. Fox had two hours of Cosmos: Possible Worlds premiering at 0.4 and 0.3.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos, Todo Por Mi Hija and the premiere of Falsa Identidad all at 0.3. The first two were level with last week.

The CW got a 0.1/0. The Dead Pixels finale and Tell Me a Story both got a flat 0.1.