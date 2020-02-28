Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Consistent ‘Grey’s’

ABC got top spot in Thursday prime, with Grey’s Anatomy leading the Alphabets to a 0.9 score in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. Station 19 got a 1.0 on ABC and Grey’s got a 1.1. A Million Little Things scored a 0.6. All three shows were flat.

Fox and Univision got 0.6/3s. Fox had Last Man Standing at 0.7 and Outmatched at 0.5, both flat. Deputy went up a tenth to 0.6.

On Univision it was Ringo at 0.6 and the Rubi finale at 0.6. Both were up a tenth from the night before.

CBS and NBC both got a 0.5/3. CBS had comedy repeats leading into Tommy up 25% to 0.5.

On NBC it was Superstore at 0.6 and Brooklyn Nine Nine at 0.5, both down a tenth, then Will & Grace and Indebted at flat 0.4s. Law & Order: SVU lost 14% for a 0.6.

Telemundo weighed in at 0.4/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos got a 0.4 and La Dona and Operacion Pacificos 0.3s. All three were flat.

The CW did a 0.1/1. Katy Keene got a level 0.1 and was followed by a Legacies repeat.