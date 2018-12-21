Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With ‘Charlie Brown’

ABC earned top spot in Thursday’s ratings, as A Charlie Brown Christmas led the net to a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, and a 4 share. That got past the 0.8/4 that CBS rated.

The Peanuts holiday special dates to 1965. Charlie Brown did a 1.2, same as it rated in a Dec. 6 airing, and The Great American Baking Show finale went up 17% to 0.7 from 9 to 11 p.m.

CBS had comedy reruns leading into the Murphy Brown finale at a level 0.7.

NBC did a 0.6/3. The Timeless finale rated a 0.6 from 8 to 10; NBC described the series ender as “an epic, unforgettable thrill ride through the past, present and future, with a healthy dose of Christmas spirit.” A Deal or No Deal repeat followed.

Fox got a 0.4/2. A repeat of last year’s A Christmas Story Live! occupied prime.

Univision scored a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2.

The CW did a 0.2/1. The 4th Annual Howie Mandel Stand-Up Extravaganza took up prime.