Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Buoyant ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

ABC won the Monday ratings race, Bachelor in Paradise leading to a 1.0 for the network in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That topped the 0.7/4 put up by NBC.

Bachelor in Paradise climbed up 18% to 1.3 from 8 to 10 p.m. and Grand Hotel scored a flat 0.5.

NBC had two hours of American Ninja Warrior down 11% at 0.8 while Dateline NBC slipped 29% to 0.5.

Fox got a 0.6/3 and CBS a 0.5/2.

Fox had the Beat Shazam finale at 0.6 and So You Think You Can Dance at 0.5, both flat.

CBS had comedy reruns leading into Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney at 0.4. A Carpool Karaoke special in May got a 0.5.

Telemundo got a 0.4/2 and Univision a 0.3/2.

For Telemundo, the premiere of Exatlon Estados Unidos got a 0.5, as did a flat El Final Del Paraiso. Preso No. 1 rated a flat 0.3.

For Univision, La Reina Soy Yo rated a 0.4 and Juntos, El Corazon Nunca Se Equivoca a 0.3. Sin Miedo a la Verdad also got a 0.3, all three shows flat.

The CW scored a 0.2/1. Penn & Teller: Fool Us got a 0.2 and Whose Line Is It Anyway? a 0.2, both shows flat.