Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Biden-Harris

ABC won the Sunday ratings contest, with a Joseph Biden-Kamala Harris interview setting the pace. ABC got a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That beat the 0.5/3s that CBS and NBC tallied.

ABC had an America’s Funniest Home Videos rerun, then The Ticket: The First Interview. David Muir, anchor of World News Tonight, and Robin Roberts, co-anchor on Good Morning America, interviewed Biden and Harris. Reruns of Press Your Luck and Match Game followed.

CBS had 60 Minutes down 17% to 0.5 and Big Brother at a level 1.0. Reruns of NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans followed.

NBC had Cannonball at a flat 0.4 and hockey playoffs, Bruins against Lightning, at 0.5.

Univision got a 0.4/3 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. Univision had Aqui y Ahora at a flat 0.3 and

¿Quien Es La Mascara?, a Spanish-language The Masked Singer, up 33% to 0.4.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.3, up a tick from last week’s 0.2 and 0.3, and movie The Transporter Refueled.

Fox scored a 0.2/1 with comedy reruns.

The CW rated a 0.1/0. Fridge Wars scored its usual 0.1 and a Supernatural rerun followed.