Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With ‘Bachelorette’

ABC got the top spot in Monday’s prime ratings, The Bachelorette leading to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, and a 5 share. That topped the 0.7/3 posted by NBC.

The Bachelorette dropped 13% to 1.4 from 8 to 10 p.m., and was followed by a repeated $100,000 Pyramid.

On NBC, a Running Wild With Bear Grylls repeat led into a special report on the North Korean Summit from 8:52-9:30 p.m. That did a 0.8. An American Ninja Warrior repeat followed.

CBS rated a 0.6/2, with repeated comedies, then a special report on North Korea at 9 p.m. doing a 0.5. After an NCIS repeat, Elementary scored a flat 0.6.

Fox was at 0.5/2. So You Think You Can Dance rated a 0.7, level with last week’s premiere, and led into a 9-1-1 repeat.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.5/2.

The CW did a 0.4/2. Supergirl lost 20% for a 0.4 and Whose Line Is It Anyway? rated a flat 0.3.