Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With ‘Bachelor’ Finale

ABC won the Tuesday prime ratings race, as The Bachelor finale led to a 1.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. That got by the 1.3/6 that NBC tallied.

Part 2 of The Bachelor swan song got a 2.3, up a tenth from Part 1 the night before, and the premiere of Videos After Dark, featuring home videos with an edgier twist than America’s Funniest Home Videos, a 0.8. Bob Saget hosts.

On NBC, Ellen’s Game of Games fell 14% from its last time out for a 1.2 and This Is Us ticked up 6% to 1.8, before New Amsterdam rated a flat 1.0.

CBS got a 0.9/4. NCIS slipped 8% to 1.1 and FBI grew 11% to 1.0, before NCIS: New Orleans dropped 13% to 0.7.

Fox did a 0.7/3, with the premiere of MasterChef Jr. taking all of prime. The show premiered at 1.3 last year.

The CW rated a 0.4/2. The Flash was at 0.5 and Roswell, New Mexico at 0.2, both series down a tenth of a point.

Telemundo and Univision both got a 0.4/2.