Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins Tuesday With NBA Finals Game 4

Tuesday

night's Game 4 of the 2012 NBA Finals -- which saw the Miami Heat pull

to within one win of the title -- easily led ABC to the ratings victory

with an overall 4.9 rating/14 share in the 18-49 demo, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers. The game drew a fast-affiliate rating of 6.0

from 9-11 p.m. (Due to the nature of live events, ratings are subjected

to higher-than-normal adjustments.) Earlier, Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night was up 32% from Sunday for a 2.5 and Kia NBA Countdown was up two tenths to a 2.8.

Fox came in second with a 2.1/6. Hell's Kitchen was even at 2.2 while MasterChef was down a tenth from last Tuesday with a 2.0.

NBC came in third with a 1.5/4, airing just a new Love in the Wild, which was down 13% to a season-low 1.3.

The CW, which finished with a 0.3/1, aired The Catalina, which was up two tenths to a 0.4.

CBS' repeats rounded out the night with an overall 1.2/4.