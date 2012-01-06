Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins Thursday as Lineup Returns toGains
Thanks to the
return of its Thursday lineup and the premiere of the winter edition of Wipeout,
ABC took Wednesday night with an overall 3.3 rating/9 share in the 18-49 demo,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Wipeout drew a 2.8, up 47% from
its winter special on Dec. 8. Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice
both returned to gains from their last episodes in November to a 4.5 (+10%) and
a 2.8 (+6%), respectively.
The CW was the
only other network to air new programming, airing the first original Vampire
Diaries and Secret Circle episodes since early
November. Vampire Diaries was even in 18-49 with a 1.4, but was up 14%
in A18-34 (1.6). Secret Circle was even in 18-49 with another 0.8, and
down a tenth in A18-34 (0.7). The network scored an overall 1.1/3, tying Fox's
repeats for third.
CBS (2.3/6) and
NBC (0.8/2) also aired repeats to round out the night.
