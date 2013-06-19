Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Surging NBA Finals

ABC won Tuesday night with its coverage of Game 6 of the NBA

Finals, earning an overall 5.1 rating/15 share in the adults 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen.

The game, which saw the Miami Heat force a deciding Game 7 with an overtime win, posted an 8.6 rating from 9 p.m.-12:19 a.m., up 37%

from Game 5. It also also averaged 20.6 million total viewers, an increase of 26% over Sunday. Both marks were easily the highest of the series. Earlier, Jimmy Kimmel Live earned

a 1.2 and Kia NBA Countdown drew a 2.0.

NBC landed in second place with an overall 3.9/11. The

season finale of The Voice earned a 4.4, even with last spring's finale but down 10% from its finale last fall. It averaged 15.5 million total viewers, the most ever for a finale. Earlier, America's Got

Talent was even with last week's 3.0.

Fox was in a distant third with an overall 1.4/4, as So You Think You Can Dance dropped 18%

from last week.

CBS (0.9/3) and the CW (0.3/1) aired repeats.