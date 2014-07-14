Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins Sunday as ‘Wipeout,’ ‘Rising Star’ Improve

ABC won Sunday night among the broadcasters with an overall 1.2 rating/4 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Wipeout rose 18% to a 1.3 and Rising Star improved for the first time, rising 17% to a 1.4.

CBS was in second with a 1.1/4. Big Brother was up 11% to a 2.1, while Unforgettable also improved 29% to a 0.9. At 10 p.m., Reckless was flat with last week’s 0.6.

NBC and Fox aired repeats.