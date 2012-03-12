Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins Sunday as 'Once Upon a Time' Tumbles, 'GCB' Holds Up
ABC led Sunday night with an overall 2.3 rating/6 share in
the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The second episode of GCB grew a tenth from its premiere to a 2.3, while fairytale drama Once Upon a Time took
a big hit as it shed 18% to a 2.8. Desperate
Housewives was steady at a 2.5.
CBS was second with an overall 2.1/6. The Good Wife tumbled 11% to a 1.7. The Amazing Race and CSI:
Miami were both flat at a 2.8 and 2.1, respectively.
Fox, posting a third-place 2.0/6, premiered the new season
of Bob's Burgers, which was down 10%
from its first season finale to a 1.9. The
Simpsons was down 8% to a 2.3, while American
Dad grew a tenth. Family Guy remained
steady at 2.8.
NBC returned Harry's
Law to its new time slot to a 1.1, steady with its last airing on Wednesday,
Jan. 18. The Celebrity Apprentice was
down 13% to a 2.0; the network ended with an overall 1.5/4.
