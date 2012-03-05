Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins Sunday as 'GCB' Has Modest Debut

ABC debuted its

thrice-named Texas comedy, GCB, to just a 2.2 rating in the 18-49

demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That was 29% below what the timeslot's most recent occupant, Pan Am, drew for its premiere back in

September (3.1). ABC still managed to win the night however, with an overall

2.6 rating/7 share. Once Upon a Time was up 10% from two weeks ago to a

3.4, and Desperate Housewives went up 14% to a 2.5.

CBS edged out Fox

for second with a 2.1/5. Amazing Race was up 27% from last week to a

2.8, but The Good Wife fell 14% from two weeks ago to a 1.8 and CSI: Miami dropped 9% to a 2.0.

Fox drew a 2.0/5,

good enough for third. The Simpsons and American Dad were both

down from their last original two weeks ago to a 2.5 and 2.1, respectively. Napoleon

Dynamite and Family Guy meanwhile, stayed at their respective 2.0

rating and 2.8 rating.

NBC rounded out

the evening with a 1.7/4. Celebrity Apprentice was up 28% from last week

for a 2.3.