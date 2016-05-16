Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins Sunday Behind ‘Once Upon a Time’

ABC topped broadcasters Sunday night with a 1.1 rating/4 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. A two-hour Once Upon a Time rose 9% to a 1.2, while The Family jumped 14% to a 0.8 and Quantico climbed 11% to a 1.0.

CBS and Fox tied with a 0.9/3 each, while NBC came in fourth with a 0.8/3.

Two episodes of 60 Minutes earned 1.0s, matching last week. Undercover Boss returned with a 0.9.

Fox’s Bordertown, The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers each rose a tenth to a 0.5, 1.2 and 1.0, respectively. Family Guy was flat with a 1.3, and Last Man on Earth was steady at 0.9.

NBC’s The Carmichael Show jumped 14% to a 0.8 and Crowded was flat with a 0.7. Dateline slipped a tenth to a 0.9, while Dateline: On Assignment earned a 0.7.