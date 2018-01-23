Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Strong ‘Bachelor’

ABC took top prize in Monday’s ratings, as The Bachelor led the network to a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, and a 6 share. CBS and Fox were runner-up, both at 1.0/4.

Two hours of The Bachelor scored a 1.8 and The Good Doctor a 1.7, both shows flat with last Monday.

On CBS, Kevin Can Wait rated a 1.3 and Man With a Plan a 1.2, both series flat. Superior Donuts was down 9% at 1.0 and 9JKL decreased 20% to 0.8. Drama Scorpion fell 11% to 0.8.

On Fox, Lucifer grew 29% to 0.9 and The Resident rated a 1.0. The medical drama premiered Sunday, with a football playoffs lead-in, at 2.7.

NBC posted a 0.9/3. The Wall did a level 1.2 and Better Late Than Never lost 10% for a 0.9, then The Brave fell 14% to 0.6.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.5/2.

The CW did a 0.3/1. Supergirl dropped 17% to 0.5 and Valor posted its usual 0.2.