Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins on Soft Night
ABC was the top broadcaster on a Thursday heavy on repeats. It had game show repeats on throughout prime, and rated a 0.9/4, best of the bunch. The shows included Celebrity Family Feud, To Tell the Truth and $100,000 Pyramid.
CBS and NBC were at 0.7/3. CBS had comedy repeats leading into a Scorpion rerun.
NBC had two hours of The Wall repeats, then a Law & Order: SVU rerun.
Fox was at 0.4/2. It had U.S. Open golf at 0.4 8-9 p.m., then a Love Connection repeat.
The CW had two Supernatural repeats for a 0.2/1.
Among Spanish-language networks, Univision did a 0.6/3 while Telemundo was at 0.4/2.
