Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins on Hearty ‘Bachelorette’

ABC got the top score in Monday’s ratings, The Bachelorette leading the network to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That beat the 1.0/4 posted by NBC.

The Bachelorette grew 14% to 1.6 and The Proposal scored a level 0.8.

On NBC, American Ninja Warrior ticked up 10% to 1.1 and Dateline grew 29% to 0.9.

Telemundo was good for a 0.6/2 on the strength of El Senor de los Cielos.

Fox did a 0.5/2. So You Think You Can Dance lost 14% for a 0.6 and was followed by a 9-1-1 repeat.

CBS was at 0.4/2, with TKO: Total Knock Out at 0.5, down from its 0.9 debut July 11. Salvation rated a 0.3 and Elementary a 0.4, both shows flat.

Univision did a 0.3/1, as did The CW. For the latter, Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway both did a 0.3. Both shows were flat.