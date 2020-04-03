Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins on 'Grey's' Raise

ABC got the win in Thursday prime, with Grey’s Anatomy pacing the Alphabets to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That squeaked by CBS’s 0.9/4.

Station 19 fell 8% to 1.1 on ABC and Grey’s Anatomy ticked up 8% to 1.4. How to Get Away With Murder scored a 0.6, up 50% over its last new episode late last year.

On CBS, Young Sheldon went up 18% to 1.3 and the season starter of Man With a Plan did a 0.9. Man opened at 1.1 last season. Mom grew 25% to 1.0 and the series premiere of comedy Broke posted a 0.6. Drama Tommy increased 20% to 0.6.

Univision was next at 0.6/3. La Rosa de Guadalupe and Amor Eterno did 0.7s, Rosa up 17% and Amor up 40%. Sin Miedo a la Verdad grew 25% to 0.5.

Fox got a 0.5/3 and NBC a 0.5/2. Fox had Last Man Standing down 13% to 0.7 and a Last Man rerun. A Mental Samurai repeat followed.

NBC had Superstore down 22% to 0.7 and Brooklyn Nine Nine off 29% at 0.5. A Will & Grace rerun led into Indebted at 0.3, mostly in-line with last week’s 0.4 and 0.3 double run. Law & Order: SVU slid 14% to 0.6.

Telemundo got a 0.4/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos got a 0.5 and La Dona a 0.4, both flat. Operacion Pacifico dropped 25% to 0.3.

The CW did a 0.1/0 with reruns of Katy Keene and Legacies.