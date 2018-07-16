Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins on Game Shows

ABC won the Sunday ratings race, as its game shows led to a 0.8, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That beat the 0.7/3 that CBS rated.

On ABC, America’s Funniest Home Videos was a rerun. Celebrity Family Feud slipped 9% to 1.0, $100,000 Pyramid was a flat 0.9 and To Tell the Truth a level 0.8/4.

On CBS, a 60 Minutes repeat led into Big Brother, which grew 8% for a 1.4. A pair of NCIS: Los Angeles repeats followed.

NBC did a 0.5/3. Running Wild With Bear Grylls did a flat 0.3 and was followed by an America’s Got Talent repeat. Shades of Blue wrapped up prime by going up 25% to 0.5.

Fox scored a 0.5/2. A One Strange Rock repeat led off prime, before repeated comedies led into a new Ghosted up 25% at 0.5.

Telemundo did a 0.3/1 and Univision a 0.2/1.