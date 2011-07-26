PrimetimeRatings: ABC Wins Night as Obama/Boehner Speeches Alter Lineups

On a night when

President Barack Obama and House Speaker John Boehner had speeches that

interrupted the normal primetime lineup, ABC was able to eek out a win with an

overall 2.2 rating/6 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. The Bachelorette, which ran from 8-10:30

p.m. (the two speeches occupied the 9-9:30

p.m. slot), was even with last week's 2.3. Extreme Makover: Weight

Loss Edition, which didn't air until 10:30 p.m. drew a 1.8 during the 10:30-11 p.m. half-hour. The network's coverage of the

speeches drew a 2.4.

Fox came in second

with a 2.1/6. Hell's Kitchen, the only unaffected program of the night,

kept its premiere audience with another 2.5. The network's coverage of the

speeches drew a 1.9.

CBS (1.1), NBC

(1.0) ran no new programming, but their coverage of the speeches drew a 1.2 and

1.3, respectively.

The CW finished

the night with a 0.2/1.