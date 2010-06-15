Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins NBA-less Monday

ABC won the Monday night primetime ratings race without a Celtic or a Laker.

The network, which has dominated primetime with the NBA finals, won every half-hour Monday night in the 18-49 demo with a 2.3 rating/7 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That was on the strength of two hours worth of The Bachelorette and True Beauty.

Expect those numbers to double Tuesday night with Game 6 of the series, in which Boston leads Los Angeles 3-2.

CBS was seocnd on the night with a 1.9/6 in the demo for an all-repeat lineup of sitcoms and CSI: Miami. Fox was third with a 1.6/5 for new episodes of Lie to Me and Good Guys.

NBC was just behind with a 1.5/5, led by Last Comic Standing, which averaged a 2.1/6 at 9-10.

The CW averaged a .3/1 in the demo with repeats of 90210 and Gossip Girl.