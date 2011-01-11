Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins Monday; ‘Bachelor,' ‘Castle' Slip

Against the BCS title game on ESPN Monday night and most of the

schedule in repeats, ABC won out with a 2.6 rating/9 share in the adults 18-49

demo. The Bachelor dipped 3% from

last week's premiere to a 2.8 while the just-renewedCastle

was down 13% to a 2.1, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Fox had a third-place 1.6/4 for double episodes of Lie To Me. The 8 p.m. episode was down

27% from its last original on Nov. 29 to a 1.6, and the 9 p.m. fell 32% to a

1.5.

CBS was second with a 2.0/5, NBC was fourth with a 0.9/2 and The

CW was fifth with a 0.4/1. All three nets aired repeats.