Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins Low Sunday

ABC won a low-rated Sunday with an overall 1.4 rating/4 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Secret Millionaire and Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition were each up 25% to a 1.5.

At 7 p.m., NBC aired a new Dateline,which was down 8% to a 1.1. The network finished with an overall 1.0/3.

Fox (1.3/4) and CBS (0.7/2) aired repeats.