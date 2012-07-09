Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins Low Sunday
ABC won a low-rated Sunday with an overall 1.4 rating/4 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Secret Millionaire and Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition were each up 25% to a 1.5.
At 7 p.m., NBC aired a new Dateline,which was down 8% to a 1.1. The network finished with an overall 1.0/3.
Fox (1.3/4) and CBS (0.7/2) aired repeats.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.