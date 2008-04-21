Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins Every Half-Hour

ABC won every half-hour of primetime Sunday with a new Desperate Housewives and more big giving from Oprah.

ABC averaged a 3.6 rating/10 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers. In fact, the network won every half-hour of primetime starting with America's Funniest Home Videos, with a 1.9/7 from 7 p.m.-7:30 p.m. that was good enough for first place in a lightly viewed half-hour with no sports overruns to boost the numbers. ABC finished off with Brothers & Sisters, which averaged a solid 3.5/10 from 10 p.m.-11 p.m.

Fox was second with a 2/6 on the strength of an all-repeat animated lineup topped by Family Guy with a 2.7/7.

CBS could only muster a 1.7/5. Its best showing came from Big Brother from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. (2.3/6), which tied for second in the time period with Fox. Hallmark Hall of Fame original Sweet Nothings averaged a 1.5/4 from 9 p.m.-11 p.m.

NBC averaged a 1.3, continuing to get little pop from its USA on NBC lineup of Monk (1.31/4) and Psych (1.0/2).

The CW averaged a 0.5/1.