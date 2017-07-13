Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With 'ESPYs'

ABC took Wednesday ratings honors thanks to the ESPY awards, scoring a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share. That topped CBS’ 1.0/4.

The ESPYs took up the whole of prime. Last year’s ESPYs did a 1.6.

CBS saw Big Brother climb 6% to 1.9, before the premiere of drama Salvation did a 0.7.

Fox was at 0.8/3. MasterChef did a flat 1.0 and The F Word With Gordon Ramsay a flat 0.6.

NBC scored a 0.6/3. Little Big Shots: Forever Young scored a 0.9, down a tenth of a point from last week, while The Carmichael Show rated an even 0.7. A Carmichael rerun did a 0.5, and a This Is Us repeat finished up prime.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. An Arrow repeat led into The 15 Most Iconic Summer Blockbusters of All Time at 0.2.

Among Spanish-language networks, Telemundo did a 0.6/3 and Univision a 0.5/2.