Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins Despite ‘Roseanne’ Decline

ABC won the ratings battle Tuesday, as Roseanne, despite a dip, led the network to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That topped the 1.1/4 that CBS put up.

Roseanne did a 2.5. ABC ran Roseanne repeats a week before, while a fresh airing scored a 3.4 the week before that. The Middle lost 21% for a 1.5, then Black-ish went up 9% to 1.2. Splitting Up Together grew 10% to 1.1 and For the People was a flat 0.6.

For CBS, NCIS ticked up 9% to 1.2 and Bull was a flat 1.1, then NCIS: New Orleans increased 13% to 0.9.

NBC rated a 0.9/4, as The Voice dropped 20% to 1.2 and Rise slipped 13% to 0.7, then Chicago Med posted a level 0.9.

Fox was good for a 0.6/3, with Lethal Weapon off 22% for a 0.7, then LA to Vegas and New Girl at 0.5, both comedies down a tenth of a point.

The CW rated a 0.5/2, with The Flash at 0.6 and The 100 at 0.4, both shows flat.

Univision scored a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.