Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins Despite Deep Drop For ‘CMAs’

ABC got the top score in Wednesday’s ratings, as the CMA Awards led the net to a 2.1 in viewers 18-49, and a 9 share. In second was Fox at 1.3/5.

The 52nd annual CMA Awards took up all of prime on ABC. Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood hosted the country event from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The Awards fell 34% from last year.

On Fox, Empire slipped 7% to 1.4 and Star posted a flat 1.1.

NBC was at 1.2/5 and CBS at 1.0/4.

Univision did a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

The CW got a 0.3/1.

On NBC, it was Chicago Med at 1.2 and Chicago Fire at 1.3, both shows level with last week, before Chicago P.D. fell 9% to 1.0.

On CBS, Survivor dropped 13% to 1.4 and SEAL Team fell 11% to 0.8, then Criminal Minds was off 13% for a 0.7.

The CW had Riverdale at 0.4 and All American at 0.3. Both shows were flat.