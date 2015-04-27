Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins Demo Sunday, CBS Takes Viewers

It was a split decision on Sunday, with ABC leading the night among the adults 18-49 demo with a 1.5 rating/5 share and CBS taking the victory with total viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

For ABC, America’s Funniest Home Videos rose 7% to a 1.5, while Once Upon a Time was steady with last week’s 1.7. Secrets & Lies improved 13% to a 1.7 and Revenge was even with a 1.0.

CBS’ lineup saw mostly declines. 60 Minutes fell 8% to a 1.1, Madam Secretary tumbled 29% to a 1.0 and The Good Wife also drew a 1.0 (both were series lows), down 9% from last week. Battle Creek was even with a 0.7.

CBS and NBC both finished with a 0.9/3 in the demo.

NBC’s A.D. The Bible Continues and American Odyssey remained at last week’s 1.1 and 0.5, respectively. Dateline was up 25% to a 1.0.

Fox finished in second in the demo with a 1.2/4. The Simpsons and FamilyGuy were both up 7% to a 1.5, while Last Man on Earth dipped 12% to a 1.5. Bob’s Burgers returned from a month off down 10% to a 0.9.