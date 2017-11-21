Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins as ‘Dancing’ Winds Down

ABC was the top earner in Monday ratings, scoring a 1.6 in viewers 18-49, and a 6 share. Dancing With the Stars led ABC to the win, ABC just ahead of NBC at 1.5/5.

Dancing With the Stars scored a 1.4 in its final Monday telecast, down a tenth of a point from last week. The champion is crowned tonight. The Good Doctor did a flat 1.9.



ABC won last Monday too.

On NBC, The Voice was down 11% to 1.7 and The Brave fell 10% to 0.9.

CBS did a 1.0/4, as Kevin Can Wait went up 17% to 1.4 and Man With a Plan grew 20% to 1.2. Superior Donuts ticked up 11% to 1.0 and 9JKL posted a flat 0.8. Drama Scorpion grew 13% to 0.9.

Fox was at 0.9/3, as Lucifer decreased 10% to 0.9 and The Gifted weighed in at a level 0.9.

Telemundo rated a 0.6/2 and Univision a 0.5/2.

The CW did a 0.4/1. Supergirl scored a 0.5 and Valor a 0.2, both shows flat.