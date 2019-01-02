Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins Big on New Year’s Eve

ABC won the New Year’s Eve prime viewing derby, posting a 2.6 in viewers 18-49, ahead of NBC’s 1.1 rating. ABC’s 12 share beat NBC’s 5 share, per the Nielsen overnights. ABC averaged 9.1 million viewers from 8 to 11 p.m., while NBC had 4.8 million.

ABC had Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest across primetime Monday.

NBC had A Toast to 2018!, with Carson Daly and Chrissy Teigen, along with Leslie Jones and Lester Holt.

Steve Harvey and Maria Menounos hosted on Fox.

CBS aired repeats.

Between 8 and 10 p.m., ABC did a 2.2, NBC a 0.9 and Fox a 0.9.

The CW reran the IHeartRadio Music Festival.

Cable’s New Year’s offerings included Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper on CNN and Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery and Pete Hegseth hosting on Fox News Channel.