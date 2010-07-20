Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With 'Bachelorette'

Posted July 20at 4:30 p.m. ET

ABC continued its Monday night ratings dominance, with a solid showing from both The Bachelorette and True Beauty, both up from the week before.

The two hour Bachelorette averaged 10 million total viewers and posted a 3.3/10 in the 18-49 preliminary adult rating, a season-high for both categories. The season finale of ABC'S True Beauty earned a 1.9/6, up 19% over the previous week.

CBS was second with a 1.8/5 for repeats of its comedy block and CSI: Miami.

Fox and NBC tied for third with a 1.4 /4. Fox's Lie to Me and The Good Guys were mostly even over last week at 1.8/6 and 1.1/3, respectively. NBC's Last Comic Standing had a 1.6/5, down 5% to match its lowest original rating.

The CW was last with 0.4 /1 for reruns of 90210 and Gossip Girl.