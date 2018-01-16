Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With ‘Bachelor’

ABC was the Bachelor-fueled big winner in Monday prime ratings, posting a 1.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That topped the 1.1/4 put up over at CBS.

The Bachelor grew 29% to 1.8 across two hours, before The Good Doctor went up 6% to 1.7.

On CBS, Kevin Can Wait went up 18% to 1.3 and Man With a Plan grew 33% to 1.2. Superior Donuts climbed 38% to 1.1 and 9JKL blew up 43% to 1.0, before Scorpion went up a tenth of a point to 0.9. New episodes of those shows last aired in December.

Fox and NBC were both at 1.0/3. On Fox, The Gifted went up 43% to a 1.0 across two hours.

On NBC, The Wall grew 20% to 1.2 and Better Late Than Never went up 25% 1.0, then The Brave climbed 40% to 0.7.

The CW rated a 0.4/1. Supergirl went up 20% to 0.6 and Valor did a flat 0.2.