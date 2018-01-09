Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With ‘Bachelor’

ABC took top ratings honors Monday, riding The Bachelor to a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, and a 5 share. That topped the 0.9/3 put up by CBS.

The Bachelor fell 7% from last week to 1.4 and The Good Doctor returned to a 1.6, down a tenth from its last fresh airing.

On CBS, repeated comedies led into a repeated SWAT.

NBC did a 0.8/3. The Wall grew 25% to a 1.0 and Better Late Than Ever went up 14% to 0.8. The Brave scored a 0.6, down 33%.

Fox scored a 0.5/2 with repeats.

Univision did a 0.5/2. Telemundo rated a 0.4/1.

The CW did a 0.2/1 with repeats.