Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins as NBA Finals Goes Way Up

ABC won big in Monday ratings, game five of the NBA finals pacing the net to a 4.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 20 share. In second were Fox and NBC, both at 0.6/3.

Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night got a 2.7 and NBA Countdown a 2.9 on ABC, before the game did a 5.2. Game four did a 4.3.

Golden State won Monday but Toronto leads the series 3-2. Game six happens June 13.

Fox had Beat Shazam and So You Think You Can Dance both at 0.6, both down a tenth of a point from last week.

NBC had two hours of an American Ninja Warrior rerun, and Dateline down a tenth at 0.6.

Telemundo did a 0.5/2, with Betty en NY at 0.5 and La Reina del Sur at 0.7, both up a tenth of a point.

CBS got a 0.4/2 with reruns.

Univision also scored a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.1/1 with repeats.