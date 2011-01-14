Primetime Ratings: ABC Tops Thursday With ‘Grey's,' ‘Wipeout'

ABC easily won Thursday night with adults 18-49, posting a 3.3

rating/9 share in the demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Wipeout slid 5% to a 3.6 and Grey's Anatomy gained as much to a 4.4, and

an encore airing of the Off the Map

premiere failed to build on the previous night's performance was down 13% to a

2.0.

CBS scored a second-place 2.3/6 and was tops with total

viewers (10.1 million) for a schedule of mostly repeats. The only original, $#*! My Dad Says, held steady at a 2.9.

Fox placed third with a 1.5/4 for Million Dollar Money Drop (1.7) and a Bones rerun.

NBC and The CW aired repeats, positing a 1.3/4 and 0.6/2, respectively.