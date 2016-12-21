Primetime Ratings: ABC Tops on Soft Night

ABC won Tuesday night with a 1.0 rating in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 4 share. ABC had Christmas specials (Toy Story That Time Forgot, Shrek the Halls) from 8-9 p.m., then The Year 2016 did a 1.0 from 9 to 11 p.m.

It was a night when America was doing things besides watching broadcast TV, be it Christmas shopping or bingeing on Netflix’s The OA. With a busy week so far in terms of global news, many were tuned to the cable news networks for the latest.

NBC and CBS both put up a 0.8 and 3 share, while Fox did a 0.6/2 and The CW a 0.3/1.

CBS had repeated dramas while NBC went with music specials. Michael Buble Sings and Swings did a 0.8, as did Tony Bennett Celebrates 90.

Fox had repeats 8-9 before Scream Queens did a flat 0.5.

The CW had Terry Crews Saves Christmas and The Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown both at 0.3.