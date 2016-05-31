Primetime Ratings: ABC Tops on Soft Broadcast Night

ABC took top broadcast ratings Sunday on the strength of The Bachelorette, the network scoring a 1.3 in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, with a 4 share. That was a wee bit better than NBC’s 1.2/4 on a night when the NBA playoffs and the Roots mini-series drew viewers to cable.

The Bachelorette rated a 1.6 across two hours, down 20% from its premiere, then Mistresses did a 0.7, down 22% last summer’s premiere.

NBC had Stanley Cup hockey action across prime, the Pittsburgh Penguins versus the San Jose Sharks, for its 1.2. Last year’s opener gave NBC a 1.8 on the night.

CBS and Fox had a 0.7/2. CBS aired two Scorpion repeats, then Person of Interest at 0.8, down 11%. Fox had So You Think You Can Dance at 1.0, down 17% from its debut last June, while Houdini & Doyle slid 17% to 0.5.

CW scored a 0.3/1 with the movie Memorial Day.