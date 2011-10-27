Primetime Ratings: ABC Tops Repeat-Heavy Wednesday

Without competition from The X Factor (or much of anything else), ABC topped Wednesday

night, posting a 3.3 rating/9 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. The net saw three of its comedies post series highs: The Middle

was up a tenth to a 3.1, Surburgatory grew 10% to a 3.4 and Happy

Endings increased 17% to a 3.5. Revenge climbed 12% to a 2.8. A

repeat of Modern Family was still the night's top-rated show.

CBS was second in the key demo with a 2.7/8, though it was tops in total viewers. Its only

original program Wednesday, Survivor, was up a tick to a 3.4.

NBC (0.9/2) and Fox (0.7/2) both aired repeats.

On The CW (0.7/2), America's Next Top Model was up 11% to a

season-high 1.0 with adults 18-49.