Primetime Ratings: ABC Tops Monday on Strength of ‘Bachelor’

ABC won the primetime ratings race Monday with a 1.8 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Bachelor matched last week’s 2.3, while Quantico was flat at 0.7.

Fox finished in second with a 1.5/5. 24: Legacy, in its first night in its normal timeslot, pulled in a 1.5, as did the premiere of APB.

CBS came in third with a 1.3/5. Kevin Can Wait was flat at 1.5, while Man With a Plan nabbed a 1.4. Superior Donuts was down from its 1.9 premiere to a 1.3. 2 Broke Girls scored a 1.3, and Scorpion did a 1.2.

NBC trailed with a 0.8/3. The Celebrity Apprentice slipped a tenth to a 0.9 over two hours, and Timeless dropped three tenths to a 0.6.

The CW scored a 0.5/2. Both Supergirl and Jane the Virgin matched their previous totals, with a 0.7 and 0.3, respectively.

On the Spanish-language broadcasting front, Univision earned a 0.7, and Telemundo pulled in a 0.6.